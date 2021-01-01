Designers Fountain 88430 Uptown 6" Wide 1 Light Pendant Old Satin Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants

Designers Fountain 88430 Uptown 6" Wide 1 Light Pendant Features:Designers Fountain carries a 1 Year warranty on all incandescent products, and a 3 year warranty on all fluorescent and LED items.Complete the look with other items from the Uptown CollectionLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoCollection: UptownDimmable: NoHeight: 7.75" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Number of Bulbs: 1UL Listed: YesWattage: 60Watts Per Bulb: 60Width: 6" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Compliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Old Satin Brass