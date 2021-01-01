Mansfield 884 Enso 22-7/16" Wood Vanity Cabinet Only - Less Sink Java Bathroom Storage Vanity Cabinet Only Single

Mansfield 884 Enso 22-7/16" Wood Vanity Cabinet Only - Less Sink Mansfield 884 Features:Covered under a limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of plywood and MDF board with solid wood legs, ensuring durability and dependabilityMetal feet are adjustablePolyurethane finishFull extension drawer provides ample concealed storage space – drawer operates on smooth ball-bearing glidesSingle shelf allows for even more storage capacityVanity is crated and shipped fully assembledSolid construction and assembly provides years of reliable performanceTop is pre-cut for matching Mansfield Enso lavatory sinkMansfield 884 Specifications:Overall Height: 29-7/16” (ground level to highest point on vanity)Overall Depth: 21-1/4” (back most to front most part on vanity)Overall Width: 22-5/16” (left most to right most part on vanity)Cabinet Installation Type: Free StandingNumber of Drawers: 1Number of Shelves: 1Configuration: Vanity base only – top and sink will need to be ordered separately Single Java