Crystorama Lighting Group 8829-CL-SAQ Bridgehampton 12 Light 32" Wide Swarovski Spectra Crystal Candle Style Chandelier Vibrant Bronze Indoor Lighting

Crystorama Lighting Group 8829-CL-SAQ Bridgehampton 12 Light 32" Wide Swarovski Spectra Crystal Candle Style Chandelier A classic yet modern style with slim, upward curved arms strung in curtains of faceted crystal jewels create visual interest. Complementary to a variety of home décor styles this chandelier will work in any space.FeaturesA combination of classic, elegant, and casual style, these design elements create a comfortable and inviting space.Antique Gold metal finish, perfect for traditional settings.Constructed of steelDecorated with Swarovski Spectra crystal accentsSloped ceiling compatibleUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 30-3/4"Width: 32"Product Weight: 22 lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 12Max Watts Per Bulb: 5 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Vibrant Bronze