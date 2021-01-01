Crystorama Lighting Group 8826-CL-MWP Bridgehampton 6 Light 26" Wide Hand Cut Crystal Candle Style Chandelier Antique Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

From crystorama lighting group
Crystorama Lighting Group 8826-CL-MWP Bridgehampton 6 Light 26" Wide Hand Cut Crystal Candle Style Chandelier A classic yet modern style with slim, upward curved arms strung in curtains of faceted crystal jewels create visual interest. Complementary to a variety of home décor styles this chandelier will work in any space.FeaturesA marriage of traditional and contemporary equate a classic and timeless design that focuses on simplicity and sophistication.Antique Gold metal finish, perfect for transitional settings.Constructed of steelDecorated with hand cut crystal accentsSloped ceiling compatibleUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 26"Width: 26"Product Weight: 17 lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 10 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Antique Gold