From fine art lamps
Fine Art Lamps 882081ST Wiltshire 2 Light 23" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Weathered Grey Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Fine Art Lamps 882081ST Wiltshire 2 Light 23" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from aluminum and brassComes with a seedy glass shade(2) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredIntended for outdoor useCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)Made in the United StatesUL rated for wet locationsDimensionsHeight: 23"Width: 10"Extension: 7-1/4"Product Weight: 20 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: B10Voltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: No Weathered Grey