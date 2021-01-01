Century 8801 Builders Choice 5 Inch (128mm) Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Satin Nickel Cabinet Hardware Pulls Handle

Century 8801 Builders Choice 5 Inch (128mm) Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Features: Every finish has been expertly crafted for a rich and beautiful lookSuperior quality that you can feel and see for long lasting hardwareConstructed from a high quality zinc alloy for durabilityCoordinates well with other pieces from the Builders Choice collectionSpecifications: Length: 5-3/8" (137 mm)Center to Center: 5" (128 mm)Projection: 1-3/8"Material: ZincProduct Variations: 8801 (This Model): 5" Center to Center Handle Pull9801: 6-1/4" Center to Center Handle Pull9802: 7-9/16" Center to Center Handle PullCentury Hardware is a customer-focused, American company dedicated to providing the finest quality decorative hardware to the kitchen and bath industries at competitive prices. With a solid commitment to innovation, quality and superior customer service, Century Hardware has enjoyed sustained growth and provides its customers across North America with a wide variety of superior quality decorative knobs, handles and pulls with today’s designs and the tastes of the consumer in mind. Handle Satin Nickel