Designers Fountain 87538 Palencia 6 Light 1 Tier Linear Chandelier Artisan Pardo Wash Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Designers Fountain 87538 Palencia 6 Light 1 Tier Linear Chandelier Features:Clear seedy glass shadeDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaIncludes 120" of chain and 144" of wireSuitable for dry locationsLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Dimensions:Height: 21.75" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Maximum Height: 81.75" (including chain / down rods)Width: 38" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Extension: 13.75" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Chain Length: 120"Wire Length: 144"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 6Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 360Compliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.