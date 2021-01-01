From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 8750 6" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce White Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Generation Lighting 8750 6" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from polycarbonateIncludes a clear glass shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredIntended for outdoor useUL and CUL rated for wet locationsDimensionsHeight: 6"Width: 4-1/2"Extension: 5-1/2"Product Weight: 1 lbsWire Length: 6-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No White