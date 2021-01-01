The Deviled Egg Trays with Lids from Hastings Home serves up 18 hard boiled eggs on each of the platters and has snap on lids for storing in your refrigerator. These set of two deviled egg containers are great for taking a dish to pass at office potlucks, a BBQ at the neighbors, or to family gatherings. With secure snap together lids, these stackable trays are portable and fit nicely in coolers packed with ice for travel. Hastings Home 10.875-in x 10.875-in White Round Serving Platter Yes (2-Plate Set) | 153884HOT