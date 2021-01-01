From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 8737401EN3 Barn Light 14" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with LED Bulbs Weathered Pewter Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Generation Lighting 8737401EN3 Barn Light 14" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with LED Bulbs Features:Constructed from aluminumIncludes a metal shadeIncludes (1) 9.3 watt maximum Medium (E26) led bulbFixture is capable of being dimmedIntended for outdoor useMade in ChinaETL listed for installation in wet locationsEnergy Star certified productMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensions:Height: 13-1/2"Width: 14"Extension: 21.13, 27.13"Product Weight: 3.4lbsWire Length: 6-1/2"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 9.3 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 9.3 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Average Hours: 15000Voltage: 120Bulb Included: Yes Weathered Pewter