Designers Fountain 87338 High Line 8 Light 1 Tier Linear Chandelier Satin Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Designers Fountain 87338 High Line 8 Light 1 Tier Linear Chandelier Features:Clear glass shadeDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaIncludes (2) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsIncludes 72" of wireSuitable for dry locationsLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Dimensions:Height: 13.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Maximum Height: 37.5" (including chain / down rods)Width: 39" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Extension: 12" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Wire Length: 72"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 8Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 480Compliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Satin Bronze