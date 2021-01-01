From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting 8722 Valeri 2 Light 49" Wide LED Abstract Chandelier with 1 Tier Old Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Hudson Valley Lighting 8722 Valeri 2 Light 49" Wide LED Abstract Chandelier with 1 Tier FeaturesConstructed from brassComes with a stone shadeIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Includes (1) 12", (1) 18", (1) 3", and (2) 6" downrodsUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 9"Minimum Height: 14-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 68-1/2"Width: 49"Product Weight: 12 lbsShade Height: 7"Shade Width: 7"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Canopy Depth: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 30 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 2 Old Bronze