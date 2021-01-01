From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting 8721 Valeri 22" Tall LED Wall Sconce Burnished Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Hudson Valley Lighting 8721 Valeri 22" Tall LED Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from brassComes with a stone shadeIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers UL rated for damp locationsADA compliantCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsHeight: 21-3/4"Width: 7"Extension: 3-1/2"Product Weight: 4 lbsShade Height: 7"Shade Width: 7"Backplate Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 15 watts Burnished Nickel