Z-Lite 872-P Terra 5 Light 20" Wide Square Crystal Drum Pendant Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants
Z-Lite 872-P Terra 5 Light 20" Wide Square Crystal Drum Pendant Spectacular lines of glittering crystals that surrounds the light source will add a sparkle to any space. The polished Chrome fixture makes a perfect combination with the quality polished Crystals. Sleek lines of chrome finished aluminum add a contemporary luster to this gorgeously modern five-light pendant. Gleaming and glittering lines of polished crystals intertwined with the unusual crossed and single chrome line shade pattern shines in an elegantly modern style. Features: Includes (5) 40 watt halogen G9 base bulbs Clear crystal shade Made of steel UL Listed for Dry Location Dimmable Dimensions: Height: 7.75" Width: 19.75" Depth: 19.75" Max Overall Height: 118" Ceiling Canopy Size: 5" x 5" Product Weight: 11.4 lbs Electrical Specifications: Bulbs Included: Yes Bulb Base: G9 Watts Per Bulb: 40 Number of Bulbs:51 Voltage: 120v Dimmable: Yes Chrome