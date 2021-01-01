From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 8719301 Eddington 20" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Upper Scroll Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Generation Lighting 8719301 Eddington 20" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Upper Scroll Features:Constructed from aluminumIncludes a cased etched glass shadeRequires (1) 75 watt maximum Medium (E26) bulbDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIntended for outdoor useMade in ChinaETL listed for installation in wet locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensions:Height: 19-7/8"Width: 10"Extension: 12-3/4"Product Weight: 4.73lbsWire Length: 6-1/2"Shade Height: 8-1/2"Shade Width: 7-5/8"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 75 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 120Bulb Included: No Black