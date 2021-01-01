From millennium lighting
Millennium Lighting 871 12" Wide Pendant Matte Black / Heirloom Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Millennium Lighting 871 12" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from metalSloped ceiling compatible(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs60" of adjustable chain includedUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 13"Minimum Height: 17"Maximum Hanging Height: 75"Width: 12"Depth: 12"Product Weight: 5.6 lbsChain Length: 60"Wire Length: 120"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Matte Black / Heirloom Bronze