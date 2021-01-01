From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 87042/1 Lowell 1 Light Outdoor Wall Sconce Matte Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall Sconces
Elk Lighting 87042/1 Lowell 1 Light Outdoor Wall Sconce Features:Pair with other items in the Lowell CollectionDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaRibbed glass shade provide a distinctive traditional appearanceSecure metal mounting assemblyRequires (1) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulb base (Not Included)Fully covered under Elk Lighting's 1-year warrantyDimensions:Height: 20"Width: 9" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Extension: 10" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Product Weight: 8 lbs7" HCWOElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 120v Outdoor Wall Sconces Matte Black