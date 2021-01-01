Advertisement
The perfect shower caddy for any shower style. The Bath Bliss multi use shower caddy will work with any bathroom. Designed with 4 options to hang, over the door, over the shower head, screw assembly and adhesive backing makes this a great addition to your shower for organization. Designed with 2 tier shelving that holds large bottles, 2 loofah hooks and a built in razor hook. Made BPA free to keep your home toxic free and safe. Bath Bliss 20.87-in H Plastic White Hanging Shower Caddy | 28523-WHITE