Crystorama Lighting Group 8683 Brian Patrick Flynn for Alston Single Light 12" Wide Pendant Matte White / Antique Gold Indoor Lighting Pendants

Crystorama Lighting Group 8683 Brian Patrick Flynn for Alston Single Light 12" Wide Pendant The Alston Collection takes a classic drum shape and adds a distinctive chunky metal chain, with varying link sizes, to make it shine. The cylindrical metallic fixture works well paired in multiples above work spaces and kitchen islands.FeaturesManufactured from steelShades crafted from a durable steelCan be installed on vaulted ceilingsRequires (1) 60 watt max medium (E26) bulbCapable of being dimmed UL and CUL rated for dry locationsIncluded 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10-1/2"Maximum Height: 82-1/2"Width: 12"Product Weight: 13.0 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 8"Shade Diameter: 12"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Matte White / Antique Gold