Emtek 86705 Warwick 4 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull from the Modern Rectangular Collection Satin Nickel Cabinet Hardware Pulls Handle

Emtek 86705 Warwick 4 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull from the Modern Rectangular Collection Features:High quality finish maintains its appearance over timeBrass construction for durability and premium feelCoordinates with the Modern Rectangular collectionEmtek offers a Limited Lifetime Manufacturer WarrantyIncludes all necessary mounting hardware for easy installationProduct Technologies:Solid Brass Construction: This product begins with raw bars of solid brass which are heated, and pounded into specially made dies; producing a stronger, more substantial product. The difference between lesser metals and heat forged brass is noticeable the minute you hold it in your hands. Solid brass is heavier, smoother, and naturally resists corrosionSpecifications:Length: 4-1/2"Width: 1/2"Center to Center: 4"Projection: 1-3/8"Material: BrassProduct Variations:86704: 3-1/2 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull86705 (This Model): 4 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull86706: 5 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull86707: 6 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull86708: 8 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull86709: 10 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull86710: 12 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Handle Satin Nickel