Emtek 86685 Mod Hex 6 Inch Center to Center Extended Bar Cabinet Pull from the Urban Modern Collection Satin Brass Cabinet Hardware Pulls Bar

Emtek 86685 Mod Hex 6 Inch Center to Center Extended Bar Cabinet Pull from the Urban Modern Collection Features:High quality finish maintains its appearance over timeBrass construction for durability and premium feelCoordinates with the Urban Modern collectionEmtek offers a Limited Lifetime Manufacturer WarrantyIncludes all necessary mounting hardware for easy installationProduct Technologies:Solid Brass Construction: This product begins with raw bars of solid brass which are heated, and pounded into specially made dies; producing a stronger, more substantial product. The difference between lesser metals and heat forged brass is noticeable the minute you hold it in your hands. Solid brass is heavier, smoother, and naturally resists corrosionSpecifications:Length: 10-1/2"Width: 5/8"Center to Center: 6"Projection: 1-3/8"Material: BrassProduct Variations:86459: Mod Hex 3-1/2" Bar Pull86684: Mod Hex 3-1/2" Extended Bar Pull86460: Mod Hex 4" Bar Pull86679: Mod Hex 5" Bar Pull86461: Mod Hex 6" Bar Pull86685 (This Model): Mod Hex 6" Extended Bar Pull86462: Mod Hex 8" Bar Pull86680: Mod Hex 10" Bar Pull86681: Mod Hex 12" Bar Pull Bar Satin Brass