Emtek 86671 Rustic Modern 8 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Medium Bronze Cabinet Hardware Pulls Handle

Emtek 86671 Rustic Modern 8 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Features:High quality finish maintains its appearance over timeBronze construction for durability and premium feelCoordinates with the Sandcast Bronze collectionEmtek offers a Limited Lifetime Manufacturer WarrantyIncludes all necessary mounting hardware for easy installationProduct Technologies:Solid Bronze Construction: Solid bronze is often made primarily from copper and tin. Bronze is known for its resilience, durability, and machinability. Solid bronze is stronger and less brittle than cast iron and resists corrosionSpecifications:Length: 8-1/2"Width: 1/2"Center to Center: 8"Projection: 1-3/8"Material: BronzeProduct Variations:86667: 3-1/2 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull86668: 4 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull86669: 5 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull86670: 6 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull86671 (This Model): 8 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull86672: 10 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull86673: 12 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Handle Medium Bronze