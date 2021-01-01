Designers Fountain 86630 Omega 1 Light Mini Pendant Satin Platinum Indoor Lighting Pendants

Designers Fountain 86630 Omega 1 Light Mini Pendant Features:Satin Etched Glass ShadeDesigned to cast light in an upward directionCombine with other fixtures from the Omega collection for greatest effectRequires (1) 100 watt Medium (E26) base bulb (Not Included - bulbs will be offered upon checkout)UL and cUL Listed for Dry LocationSecure mounting assembly for easy installation and safetyDesigners Fountain carries a 1 Year warranty on all incandescent productsLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Dimensions:Height: 63" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 4.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Chain Length: 12"Wire Length: 144"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Wattage: 100Watts Per Bulb: 100Voltage: 120vCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.The Designers Fountain StoryDesigners Fountain has been a leading manufacturer and distributor of decorative and functional residential lighting in the United Stated since 1985. Designs fitting the most current and future fashion trends, in addition to continued research and development of the latest technologies are what Designers Fountain is all about. Their philosophy is to continue to produce the highest quality products to meet all your lighting needs. Whether you are searching for traditional, transitional or contemporary styling, the breadth of their product line allows you to indulge your creative instincts at an affordable price. Satin Platinum