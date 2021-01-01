Zline 8654-36 280 - 1200 CFM 36 Inch Wide Wall Mounted Range Hood With Stainless Steel Baffle Filters Blue Matte Cooking Appliances Range Hoods Wall

Zline 8654-36 280 - 1200 CFM 36 Inch Wide Wall Mounted Range Hood With Stainless Steel Baffle Filters Introducing the first of its kind - ZLINE's limited edition dual layer colored range hood collection. This collection offers vast color options that have never been offered before, and will not be offered after sell out. Let them be the centerpiece of your entire kitchen. As always, ZLINE Range Hoods offer the most effortless installation in the industry, and together with the best quality-to-price ratio on the market, we guarantee you will be satisfied with your range hood choice. Four speed settings available with stovetop LED illumination and dishwasher safe stainless steel baffle filters. This hood will enhance your kitchen to a professional grade cooking experience. A lifetime warranty on the motor and a 3 year manufacturer's part warranty prove ZLINE is a company that stands behind its product. Significantly different from any other ZLINE collection is the Dual Layer Finish. Two layers of stainless steel and powder coating enables your range hood to endure more smoke and debris cast into the air during the cooking process - ensuring a safer and cleaner home. Clean and quiet is the name of the game and this hood is rated at less than 50 decibels - meaning the ambiance of your dinner conversations will not be disturbed while your range hood is at full power. ZLINE products are designed and built with true craftsmanship which means you are purchasing a range hood that will last you a lifetime. Ships next business day when in stock.Features:1200 CFM fan efficiently moves large amounts of air away from your cooking areaDishwasher-safe stainless steel baffle filters for an aesthetically pleasing, easy to clean addition to any kitchenBuilt-In LED lighting to illuminate the cooktop beneath the hoodFour-speed fan control allows you to choose the appropriate air flow for your cooking situationEasy-to-use turn knob control panelCovered under a 3 year parts warrantySpecifications:CFM: 1200, 280, 460, 670Sones: 1.1, 2.5, 4.3, 5.3Speeds: 4Duct Size: 8" RoundDuct Discharge: VerticalBulb Type: LEDWidth: 36"Depth: 23-3/4"Height: 16"Ceiling Height: 92-3/8" to 114"Height Above Cooktop: 36"Voltage: 110VWattage: 550WWatts Per Bulb: 275W Wall Mount Range Hoods Blue Matte