From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 8638601EN3 Renville 10" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce Satin Aluminum Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Generation Lighting 8638601EN3 Renville 10" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from aluminumIncludes a frosted glass shade(1) 10 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulb included DimmableIntended for outdoor useCUL and ETL rated for wet locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsHeight: 10-1/4"Width: 7"Extension: 8"Product Weight: 3.3 lbsWire Length: 6-1/2"Shade Height: 8"Shade Depth: 7"Backplate Height: 7"Backplate Width: 6-1/4"Backplate Depth: 1-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 9.5 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 10 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIAverage Hours: 15000Bulb Included: Yes Satin Aluminum