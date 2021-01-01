From emtek
Emtek 86326 Rustic 3 Inch Center to Center Cup Cabinet Pull Medium Bronze Cabinet Hardware Pulls Cup
Advertisement
Emtek 86326 Rustic 3 Inch Center to Center Cup Cabinet Pull All Emtek items are made to order.Features:Constructed of high quality bronze for lasting durabilityCoordinates with other items from the Rustic seriesAll necessary mounting hardware is includedCovered by a limited lifetime warrantyIncludes 1 pullDimensions:Center to Center: 3"Length: 3-1/2"Width: 1-1/2"Projection: 1" Cup Medium Bronze