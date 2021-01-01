Brizo 86280 Hydrati 2-in-1 1.75 GPM Shower Head and Hand Shower with Magnetic Docking and H2Okinetic Technology - Limited Lifetime Warranty Matte

Brizo 86280 Hydrati 2-in-1 1.75 GPM Shower Head and Hand Shower with Magnetic Docking and H2Okinetic Technology - Limited Lifetime Warranty Luxe Nickel not Shipping until December 2017Brizo 86280 Features: Covered under Brizo's limited lifetime faucet and finish warrantyHand Shower Package Includes: 2-in-1 hand shower / shower head, integrated diverter, and hoseUse hand shower, shower head or both at one time for the ultimate showering experienceHand shower snugly docks into the shower headIncludes shower head integrated diverterHand shower has multiple spray functions - featuring 3 spray patternsDesigned for use with standard 1/2" shower armsAll necessary mounting hardware includedH2Okinetic Shower Advantage Over Typical Showers:Typical ShowersH2Okinetic ShowersDroplet Size: Larger water droplets offer a more massaging shower experience.Spray Coverage: A dense shower spray offers a more drenching blanket of water coverage.Thermal Dynamics: Larger water drops and a dense spray pattern results in a warmer, more consistent showering experience.Brizo 86280 Specifications: Flow Rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minuteHandshower Specifications: Flow Rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minuteProduct Technologies / Benefits: 2-in-1 Shower: Brizo's 2-in-1 Showers provide the flexibility of a hand shower without the extra upfront costs or lost ease-of-use. With a simple flip of the diverter lever, the detachable hand shower can be run separate from, or simultaneously with, the shower head. 2-in-1 showers also offer multiple spray settings, including a pause feature which helps you conserve water. MagneDock®: Brizo's patented MagneDock® Technology uses a powerful integrated magnet to securely hold your Brizo hand shower in place with the shower head. A light pull releases the hand shower from the shower head for an all-encompassing shower experience - use the hand shower for hard to reach spots, or rinsing down of the shower or use the hand shower + shower head combo for a full body spray Combination Matte Black