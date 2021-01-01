Brizo 86280-2.5 Hydrati 2-in-1 2.5 GPM Multi Function Shower Head and Hand Shower Package with Magnetic Docking Shower Arm Mount and Hose Brilliance

Brizo 86280-2.5 Hydrati 2-in-1 2.5 GPM Multi Function Shower Head and Hand Shower Package with Magnetic Docking, Shower Arm Mount and Hose Brizo 86280-2.5 Features:Covered under Brizo's limited lifetime warrantyPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useShower head features pause control - the ability to stop the flow of water without turning off the showerHand Shower Package Includes: 2-in-1 hand shower / shower head, integrated diverter, and hoseDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsWatersense CertifiedBrizo 86280-2.5 Technologies / Benefits:MagnaTite Docking: Delta's patented MagnaTite Docking Technology uses a powerful integrated magnet to securely hold your Delta kitchen faucet's pull-down spray in place when not in use. A light tug releases the wand for total flexibility and a full range of motion. When docking the wand after use, the MagnaTite Docking mechanism will guide the spray securely back into place.In2ition 2-in-1 Hand Showers: Delta In2ition showers provide the flexibility of a hand shower without the extra upfront costs or lost ease-of-use. With a simple flip of the diverter lever, the detachable hand shower can be run separate from, or simultaneously with, the shower head. In2ition showers also offer multiple spray settings, including a pause feature which helps you conserve water.Brizo 86280-2.5 Specifications:Width: 5-29/32" (left to right)Height: 5" (spray nozzles to connection outlet)Hand Shower Height: 11-5/16" (bottom to top)Flow Rate: 2.5 gallons-per-minute Combination Brilliance Polished Nickel