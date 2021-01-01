Emtek 86235 Tuscany Bronze 3" Cabinet Pull Back Plate Medium Bronze Cabinet Hardware Cabinet Hardware Backplates Pulls

Emtek 86235 Tuscany Bronze 3" Cabinet Pull Back Plate All Emtek items are made to order.3" Length Bronze Cabinet Knob Backplate from the Tuscany CollectionThe Emtek Tuscany cabinet knob backplate is a flat circle with ribbons branching from it. The solid bronze construction offers durability and a weighted sturdy feel.Rustic, yet classic. Simple, yet elegant. Refined, yet unprepossessing. Tuscany invokes all the beauty and charm of the Old World. Emtek's Tuscany Cabinet Hardware brings all that beauty and charm to your home in an attractive package. The Tuscany Collection uses the traditional Tuscan method of construction which used lost wax castings. This ancient method captures fine design details while retaining a warm, textured surface after being finished with hand-applied patina.Features:Bronze ConstructionA great match with Emtek's Tuscany bronze cabinet knobsDimensions:Length: 3"Height: 7/8"Emtek is dedicated to bringing interesting, well made hardware back into American homes. Until about 1930 there was a proud history of hardware in America. Hundreds of small factories made an enormous variety of creatively designed products. Craftsmen from many disciplines devoted their energies to making locks that provided both function and beauty. Unfortunately, during the depression many of these factories failed, and then during WWII brass became scarce and lock designs were reduced to the bare essentials. In more recent years the emphasis on cheap, high volume building products has discouraged manufacturers from re-introducing well made hardware. But now these ideas are changing, Americans are re-discovering the satisfaction that comes from owning well designed products. Emtek's mission is to make it possible for home owners to apply these higher expectations to door locks. We are striving to provide a broad, interesting range of products that consumers can use as elements of decor, not just as a way to latch a door. Pulls Medium Bronze