From bulbrite

Bulbrite 861428 Pack of (3) 4.5 Watt Vintage Edison Dimmable G16.5 Candelabra (E12) LED Bulbs - 350 Lumens 2700K and 80CRI Clear Bulbs Bulbs LED

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Bulbrite 861428 Pack of (3) 4.5 Watt Vintage Edison Dimmable G16.5 Candelabra (E12) LED Bulbs - 350 Lumens, 2700K, and 80CRI FeaturesPack of (3) bulbsCapable of being dimmedVintage Edison style bulbs provide a unique appearance to any fixture Rated for damp locationsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Type: LEDBulb Shape: G16.5Wattage: 4.5 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsLumens: 350Color Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 80Average Hours: 15,000 LED Clear

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com