Bulbrite 861242 Pack of (50) 40 Watt Vintage Edison Dimmable CA10 Medium (E26) Incandescent Bulbs - 370 Lumens and 2700K Clear Bulbs Bulbs
Bulbrite 861242 Pack of (50) 40 Watt Vintage Edison Dimmable CA10 Medium (E26) Incandescent Bulbs - 370 Lumens and 2700K FeaturesPack of (50) bulbsCapable of being dimmedVintage Edison style bulbs provide a unique appearance to any fixtureElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Shape: CA10Wattage: 40 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsLumens: 370Color Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 100Average Hours: 1,500 Incandescent Clear