SAMSUNG 860 EVO Series M.2 2280 2TB SATA III V-NAND 3-bit MLC Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) MZ-N6E2T0BW

INNOVATIVE V-NAND TECHNOLOGY: Powered by Samsung V-NAND Technology, the 860 EVO SSD offers optimized performance for everyday computing as well as rendering large-sized 4K videos and 3D data used by the latest applications ENHANCED READ WRITE SPEEDS: Sequential read and write performance levels of up to 550 MB/s and 520 MB/s, respectively; Random Read (4KB, QD32): Up to 97,000 IOPS Random Read SECURE ENCRYPTION: Protect data by selecting security options, including AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption compliant with TCG Opal and IEEE 1667 COMPATIBILITY: Windows 8/Windows 7/Windows Server 2003 (32 bit and 64 bit), Vista (SP1 and above), XP (SP2 and above), MAC OSX and Linux INCLUDED CONTENTS: M.2 SATA (6 Gb/s) SSD & User Manual (All other cables, screws, brackets not included); Operating temperature 0 to 70 degree Celsius