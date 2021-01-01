From max studio london
85V ACDC Adapter Compatible with PureWave by PADO CM07 Pado Pure Wave cm7 CM7 PADOCM07 PureWave Cordless Massager Facial Body Motor Model.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. World Wide Input Voltage 100-240VAC 50/60Hz. OVP, OCP, SCP Protection (OVP: Over Voltage output Protection. OCP: Over Current output Protection. SCP: Short Circuit output Protection). Tested Units. In Great Working Condition. 30 days money back guarantee. 1 full year service warranty. ! Tips: Rechargeable batteries usually last 2-3 years. If your machine couldn't charge the battery, please check if your rechargeable battery was already worn out. New Global 8.5V AC / DC Adapter Compatible with Pure-Wave By PADO CM-07 Pado Pure Wave CM07 CM-7 CM7 PADO-CM7 PADO-CM07 C-7 C7 PureWave Cordless Massager Facial Body Motor FJ-SW08510000DU FJSW08510000DU FJ-SW08510000 DU FJ-SW 08510000DU DC8.5V 1000mA 8.5VDC 1A 8.5 VDC 1.0A 1000 mA 8.5 V 1 A Switching Power Supply Cord Cable PS Wall Home Battery Charger Mains PSU Compatible with: Model: FJ-SW08510000DU FJSW08510000DU FJ-SW085100000U FJSW085100000U Pure