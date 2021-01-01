From matt bernson
85M OS2 SC SC Fiber Patch Cable Duplex 9125 SC to SC Singlemode Jumper 85 Meter 27887ft Length Options 05M300M ofnr scsc SingleMode dup scsc.
Advertisement
Fiber Cable Description: OS2 SC to SC Fiber Patch Cable 85 Meter OFNR Duplex Singlemode Fiber (SMF) Patch Cable, 9/125 Corning optical fiber, yellow PVC, 3.0mm outer diameter, jacket. Education, Corporate, Military/Defense, Government, Healthcare, Finance and General Commercial, Computer Networking Applications. Fiber Cable Details: 85 Meter (278.87 feet), Zip-Cord Reinforced, Singlemode SC Fiber Optic Patch Cable, 10Gb from 5-10km at 1310nm and 30-40km at 1550nm. Core / Cladding: Corning 9 micron diameter fiber core / 125 micron diameter cladding (1 micron is 1 one-millionth/1 meter). The fiber optic core is surrounded by a transparent, low refraction, cladding material. Light is contained within the fiber core (total internal reflection) causing the fiber within the patch cord assembly to act as a wave-guide. Light travels through the fiber bouncing off the boundary between core & cladding. Optical Mode Type: OS2 (9/125 Single