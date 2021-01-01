From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 8578 Villa Verona 1 Light Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Verona Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Advertisement
Livex Lighting 8578 Villa Verona 1 Light Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Features:Ultra secure mounting assembly for quick and easy installationRustic art glass shade Dimensions:Height: 11.5"Width/Diameter: 10.25"Canopy Width: 5.5"Backplate Diameter: 5.5"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60Voltage: 120v Semi-Flush Verona Bronze