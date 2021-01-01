Capital Lighting 8551-299 Blair Single Light 9.5" Tall Wall Sconce Antique Silver Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Capital Lighting 8551-299 Blair Single Light 9.5" Tall Wall Sconce Features:Designed to cast light in an upward directionDimmable fixture - designed to work with most standard dimmer switchesUL Listed for Damp LocationAll Capital Lighting fixtures are backed by a 1-year warrantyEtched glass shade offer creative patterns and designsRequires (1) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulb (not included)Dimensions:Height: 9.5"Width: 4.75" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Backplate Depth: 1"Backplate Height: 8.5"Backplate Width: 4.75"Shade Height: 4.75"Shade Width: 5.375"Lamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesUL Rating: Damp LocationCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Antique Silver