From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 85120/LED Kiara Single Light 15" Wide Integrated LED Rotatable Bath Bar Frosted and Polished Nickel / Satin Aluminum Indoor Lighting
Advertisement
Elk Lighting 85120/LED Kiara Single Light 15" Wide Integrated LED Rotatable Bath Bar This sconce from the Kiara Collection showcases an LED assembly that can be rotated in multiple directions: reflected, direct, or ambient light. A two-tone "mixed metal" finish, frosted and Polished Nickel, backplate provides a sleek backdrop to the extruded satin aluminum LED enclosure.FeaturesConstructed from aluminum, glass, and metalIntegrated LED lightingCan be mounted horizontally or verticallyLight can be rotated:Forward: direct lightUp or Down: ambient lightBack: reflected lightRated for damp locationsADA compliantDimensionsHeight: 5"Width: 15"Extension: 3"Product Weight: 2.0 lbsBackplate Height: 15"Backplate Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 1200Voltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Bath Bar Frosted and Polished Nickel / Satin Aluminum