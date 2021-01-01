Joseph Joseph 85119 DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Organizer Tray for Cutlery Silverware, Gray & Command Large Replacement Strips, Re-Hang Indoor Hooks (GP023-20NA)

Unique design creates more space in your drawer Individual, stacked compartments for different cutlery Cutlery icons for easy identification Suitable for drawers with a minimum height of 3. 25 inches. Dimensions: 15. 6 x 4. 33 x 2. 25 inches. Command Refill Strips make it easy to hang and rehang your Command Hooks, damage free; For reuse of Command General Purpose and Decorative Large Hooks Holds Strongly: holds up to 5 pounds; Material: Foam Removes Cleanly: No Holes, Marks or Sticky Residue, so You Have the Freedom to Change Your Mind or Refresh Your Space Package contains: 20 Large Refill Strips