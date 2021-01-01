From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 85105/LED Cubic Ice Single Light 8" High Integrated LED Wall Sconce with Solid Textured Glass Shade Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Wall
Elk Lighting 85105/LED Cubic Ice Single Light 8" High Integrated LED Wall Sconce with Solid Textured Glass Shade FeaturesIncludes solid textured glass shadeIncludes 5 watt Integrated LED lightingUL rated DimensionsHeight: 8"Width: 4"Depth: 4"Extension: 4"Product Weight: 4.0 lbsBackplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 5 wattsWattage: 5 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Polished Chrome