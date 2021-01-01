James Martin Vanities 850-V60S-3CLW Metropolitan 60" Free Standing Wall Mounted / Floating Single Basin Vanity Set with Wood Cabinet and Classic White Quartz Vanity Top Includes Classic White Quartz Top (may not be pictured in main image)The Metropolitan 60" single sink vanity by James Martin Vanities is a wall-mount optional cabinet with mounting brackets and cabinet legs, offers ample storage space, soft-close doors and drawers. The look is completed with a vanity top by Silestone and premium solid surface sink.Included Components:Covered under James Martin Vanities' 1 year limited warrantyQuartz vanity top with single basin porcelain sinkFaucet is not included and must be purchased separatelyTwo full size doors for easy access and six full-depth drawers for ample storageCabinet Features:Crafted from quality birch woodVanity cabinet may be hung on wall, or chrome finish metal legs may be used for the cabinet to sit on the floorCabinets are finished inside and out, with a premium undercoat finish for superior moisture and UV resistanceDrawer bottoms are lined with our signature brushed aluminum laminateHeight without legs is 27-11/16"Cabinet legs in chrome finishVanity Top Features:Quartz vanity top includes single basin undermount sink constructed of porcelainThree pre-drilled 8" center-to-center faucet holesCenter drain location provides optimal draining capabilityEquipped with an overflow drain to help prevent water overflow and spillage from occurring1-3/16" polished Classic White top by Silestone is highly stain and scratch resistant with low liquid absorption rate Premium sink specifically made for James Martin Vanities 1-3/16" Silestone countertops, these solid surface sinks are rated for both residential and commercial useCabinet Specifications:Cabinet Width: 59-13/16" (from left to right)Cabinet Height: 33-13/16" (from top to bottom)Cabinet Depth: 22-7/16" (from front to back)Number of Doors: 2Number of Drawers: 6Number of Shelves: 1Vanity Top Specifications:Vanity Top Width: 60" (left edge to right edge)Vanity Top Depth: 23-1/2" (front edge to back edge)Number of Basins: 1Sink Measurements: 19-5/8" L x 14" W x 5-3/4" HSink Basin Measurements: 19-5/8" L x 14" W x 5-3/4" HNumber of Faucet Holes: 3Faucet Centers: 8" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes) Single American Walnut