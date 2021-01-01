From james martin vanities
James Martin Vanities 850-M30 Metropolitan 44" x 30" Framed Bathroom Mirror Silver Oak Home Decor Mirrors Bathroom Mirror
James Martin Vanities 850-M30 Metropolitan 44" x 30" Framed Bathroom Mirror James Martin Vanities 850-M30 Features:Covered under James Martin Vanities' 1 year limited warranty1" bevel cut glass mirrorCoordinates with products from the Metropolitan line seamlesslyPremium quality recessed keyhole style brackets for hangingThis mirror is designed to be hung verticallyFrame constructed from high quality birch with a glass mirrorMirror frame will resist peeling and fading through everyday useJames Martin Vanities 850-M30 Specifications:Height: 44" (top to bottom)Width: 30" (left to right)Depth: 11/16" (front to back) Bathroom Mirror Silver Oak