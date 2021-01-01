From grandeur

Grandeur 849934 Hardware Carre' One-Piece Dummy Handleset with F Grip and Newport Lever in Antique Pewter

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Made of solid, forged brass for long lasting durability Ideal for doors that are 84 inches or higher, where a standard height plate would not look to scale Drilling template and mounting hardware included for easy installation Typically used on the nonfunctional side of a double entry door No locking or internal mechanism, Weight: 7.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Grandeur Hardware

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com