From grandeur
Grandeur 845511 Hardware Carre' One-Piece Handleset with D Grip and Windsor Knob in Antique Pewter, Backset Size-2.375", Single Cylinder Lock
Advertisement
Made of solid, forged brass for long lasting durability Ideal for doors that are 84 inches or higher, where a standard height plate would not look to scale Drilling template and mounting hardware included for easy installation Available in 5 designer finishes Available with all Grandeur hardware door knobs and levers, Weight: 7.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Grandeur Hardware