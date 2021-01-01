From jeffrey alexander
Jeffrey Alexander 845-192 Dominique 7-9/16 Inch Center to Center Bar Cabinet Pull Polished Chrome Cabinet Hardware Pulls Bar
Advertisement
Jeffrey Alexander 845-192 Dominique 7-9/16 Inch Center to Center Bar Cabinet Pull Features:Constructed of high quality materials for lasting durabilityCoordinates with other items from the Dominique collection8-32 x 1 screws included for easy installationCovered by a limited lifetime warrantyIncludes 1 pullSpecifications:Center to Center: 7-9/16"Length: 9-9/16"Width: 3/8"Projection: 1-3/16" Bar Polished Chrome