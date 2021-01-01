From jeffrey alexander
Jeffrey Alexander 845-12 Dominique 12 Inch Center to Center Bar Appliance Pull Polished Chrome Cabinet Hardware Pulls Appliance
Advertisement
Jeffrey Alexander 845-12 Dominique 12 Inch Center to Center Bar Appliance Pull Features:Constructed of high quality materials for lasting durabilityCoordinates with other items from the Dominique collection8-32 x 1 screws included for easy installationCovered by a limited lifetime warrantyIncludes 1 pullSpecifications:Center to Center: 12"Length: 15"Width: 5/8"Projection: 1-7/8" Appliance Polished Chrome