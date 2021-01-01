From channellock
Channellock 841M 2 piece Ratcheting Wrench Set
Drive 8 Metric sizes using 2 wrenches with CHANNELLOCK® 841M 2 piece 8-in-1 Ratcheting/Reversible Box End Wrench Set. The unique hollow socket design adds unparalleled versatility over deep well sockets and is great for use in all-thread applications or long bolts/studs. These ratcheting wrenches offer direction toggles on both box ends for fast and easy one handed operation. The CHANNELLOCK® 841M 2 piece set is heat-treated steel that is electronically coated for ultimate rust prevention.