Besa Lighting 841825-WH Sonya 2 Light Halogen Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Satin Frost Glass Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush

Besa Lighting 841825-WH Sonya 2 Light Halogen Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Satin Frost Glass Sonya’s Satin Frost glass is suspended near the ceiling by three decorative twist-lock clips. Our Frost glass is clear pressed glass that has been etched to diffuse the light, resulting in a semi-translucent appearance. Unlit, it appears as simply a textured surface like satin, but when lit the glass has a calming glow. The smooth satin finish on the clear outer layer is a result of an extensive etching process. This handcrafted glass uses a process where every glass is consistently produced using a press mold, keeping variations to a minimum.Features:Satin Frost GlassShade Attaches to Aluminum Pan with Twist & Lock ClipsRated for Damp LocationsCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Base: G9Bulb Type: HalogenBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 200Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesHeight: 5.25"Width: 17" Flush Mount Satin Nickel