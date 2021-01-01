From elan
Elan 84177 Kizette 24 Light 32" Wide LED Chandelier Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Elan 84177 Kizette 24 Light 32" Wide LED Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelIntegrated LED lightingIncludes (2) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsCapable of being dimmed (suggested for use with an ELV dimmer) ETL rated for dry locationsCovered under Elan's limited 3 year warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 23"Minimum Height: 20"Maximum Hanging Height: 56"Width: 32"Depth: 32"Product Weight: 15.4 lbsCanopy Height: 1-1/2"Canopy Width: 7"Canopy Depth: 7"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Light Sources: 24Lumens: 670Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Brushed Nickel