From kichler
Kichler 84112 Kordan 2 Light 8" Wide LED Mini Pendant Matte White Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Kichler 84112 Kordan 2 Light 8" Wide LED Mini Pendant FeaturesSteel constructionIntegrated LED lightingAdjustable cord includedDimmable with compatible dimmers ETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 11-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 105"Width: 7-3/4"Depth: 7-3/4"Product Weight: 3.25 lbsCanopy Width: 5-1/2"Canopy Depth: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 275Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIWattage: 9.5 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 2Average Hours: 40000 Matte White