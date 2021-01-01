Elk Lighting 84070/1 Elis 1 Light 5" ADA Compliant Bathroom Sconce with Frosted Glass Shade Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce

Elk Lighting 84070/1 Elis 1 Light 5" ADA Compliant Bathroom Sconce with Frosted Glass Shade Features:Designed to cast light in an upward directionManufactured for lighting in Damp LocationIncludes (1) 50 watt G9 base bulbsDimensions:Height: 5"Width: 4" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Extension: 4" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: G9Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: HalogenNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 50Wattage: 50Voltage: 120vCompliance:ADA Compliance - The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Fixtures hung between 27" and 80" above the floor must have an extension of 4" or less; this applies to wall lights in walkways or halls. Ceiling Fixtures must be hung no lower than 80”. Bathroom Sconce Chrome